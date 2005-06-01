Get the Picture

Printing and e-mailing digital photos just went wireless.
This story appears in the June 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Pretty pictures just went wireless. An optional $100 Wi-Fi adapter (all prices street) for Kodak's new $599 EasyShare-One Zoom digital camera lets you e-mail or print your snaps wirelessly at any hot spot. The camera itself is equipped with a sharp, 4.23-megapixel CCD sensor; 3x optical zoom; a bright, 3-inch LCD screen; and enough onboard memory to hold about 1,500 pictures. Store more on SD memory cards, or add the optional 802.11b SD card, which lets you e-mail pictures from any Wi-Fi-equipped coffeehouse or beam them to Kodak's $200 Printer Dock Plus--it can print a picture a minute.

