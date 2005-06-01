Top Secret

What do the leaders of top companies have in common? Learn their secrets.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Jason Jennings sorted through 70,000 American companies to find nine whose consistent growth in profits and revenue put them in the top one-hundredth of 1 percent. After studying each in depth, including interview-ing top leaders, he reports what makes them so special in Think Big Act Small (Portfolio, $24.95).

So what's the most striking commonality among the excellent nine? They all have humble leaders who are willing to get their hands dirty. Jennings points to CEOs of companies like North Carolina's SAS Software and Virginia's Strayer Education Inc., both billion-dollar enterprises where members of the top brass routinely do grunt-level work.

Other shared traits are similarly unexpected. Few of the firms embrace long-term goals, focusing on tasks they can complete in a year or so rather than lock into five-year plans. They quickly and completely sell or close losing products, markets and businesses. They also choose rivals as carefully as customers, so that their own competitive strengths will be leveraged. The best-practices path is a well-worn one for business authors, but Jennings' unconventional findings make his work a worthwhile read.

Alphabet Scoop

Robyn Waters, former vice president of trend, design and product development for Target stores, offers 26 brief trend-spotting how-tos from A to Z in The Trendmaster's Guide (Port-folio, $12.95). "C is for Connect the Dots" suggests that combining myriad small details can reveal future trends. "Yum, Yuk and Yawn" invokes Sony leader Akio Morita's gut-reaction approach to evaluating products: short and sharp.

Mark Henricks is Entrepreneur's "Staff Smarts" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market