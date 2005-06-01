It Figures 06/05
Stolen laptops, overworked employees and more

24%of adults who read direct mail visit the store the direct mail came from within
90 days ofreceiving the mail.
Statistic Source: Vertis
Since March 2001, the numbers of employed women and men 55 and older have increased
26.3%and
20%,respectively.
Statistic Source: Economy.com
1 in 3employees say they're chronically overworked.
Statistic Source: Families and Work Institute
Since 2000, women's share of total SBA-backed loans has only increased
1%.of businesses worldwide expect to have employees who work remotely.
Statistic Source: "Access to Capital: Where We've Been, Where We're Going" from the Center for Women's Business Research
76%of employees say their companies' efforts to recognize employee achievements are at least somewhat effective.
Statistic Source: The Creative Group
The average cost of a stolen laptop, including hardware and data, is
$27K.
Statistic Source: Computer Security Institute