It Figures 06/05

Stolen laptops, overworked employees and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

24%

of adults who read direct mail visit the store the direct mail came from within

90 days of

receiving the mail.
Statistic Source: Vertis

Since March 2001, the numbers of employed women and men 55 and older have increased

26.3%

and

20%,

respectively.
Statistic Source: Economy.com

1 in 3

employees say they're chronically overworked.
Statistic Source: Families and Work Institute

Since 2000, women's share of total SBA-backed loans has only increased

1%.

of businesses worldwide expect to have employees who work remotely.
Statistic Source: "Access to Capital: Where We've Been, Where We're Going" from the Center for Women's Business Research

76%

of employees say their companies' efforts to recognize employee achievements are at least somewhat effective.
Statistic Source: The Creative Group

The average cost of a stolen laptop, including hardware and data, is

$27K.

Statistic Source: Computer Security Institute

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market