It Figures 06/05

June 1, 2005

24%

90 days of

Statistic Source: Vertis

of adults who read direct mail visit the store the direct mail came from withinreceiving the mail.

Since March 2001, the numbers of employed women and men 55 and older have increased

26.3%

20%,

Statistic Source: Economy.com

1 in 3

Statistic Source: Families and Work Institute

andrespectively.employees say they're chronically overworked.

Since 2000, women's share of total SBA-backed loans has only increased

1%.

Statistic Source: "Access to Capital: Where We've Been, Where We're Going" from the Center for Women's Business Research

76% of employees say their companies' efforts to recognize employee achievements are at least somewhat effective.

Statistic Source: The Creative Group The average cost of a stolen laptop, including hardware and data, is $27K. Statistic Source: Computer Security Institute

of businesses worldwide expect to have employees who work remotely.