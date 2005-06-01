Get Into Orb-it

New access for mobile warriors
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Networking equipment manufacturer Netgear has teamed up with Orb Networks to bring to market a new system for accessing your digital content from anywhere. Orb Media is a software and service combination that lets you use any wireless devices--phones, handhelds and laptops--to access multimedia files from your PC. Orb Media software is bundled with new Netgear routers. After a free trial period, the service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with extra fees for additional users. Orb Media software is also available for download for Windows XP Media Center and standard XP systems.

The service targets consumers, but there are many possible business applications. For example, you could view pictures from your base PC while on the road making a sales pitch to a new customer. And users with access to a PC with a TV tuner card can even view streaming television programming. That just skims the surface of the potential uses for this system. Orb makes just about any media file fair game for access, and it could become an intriguing new tool for mobile warriors.

