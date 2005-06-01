Gear 06/05
Velocity Micro Vision FX AVD desktop PC
CNET's rating: 8.7 Very good
The good: One of the fastest PCs we've tested; three hard drives give digital-video editors much-needed capacity and speed; quiet operation; tidy case interior
The bad: Only one front-accessible 3.5-inch drive bay; no front-mounted Fire-Wire port; includes second-rate productivity suite
The bottom line: The Velocity Micro Vision FX AVD serves up the features and the performance needed for digital-video creation.
Street price: $1,990
Website:www.velocitymicro.com