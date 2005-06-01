Tech Buzz 06/05

New financing help for small and midsize businesses

June 1, 2005 1 min read

Small and midsize businesses are the recipients of renewed attention from some major technology manufacturers and retailers. Both Hewlett-Packard and IBM have revamped their financing programs to better cater to your needs. The financing arm of IBM has announced IBM Financing Advantage, featuring simplified contracts and credit approval that usually comes back in under an hour for deals up to $300,000. It's available through IBM sales reps and business partners.

HP has introduced the SMB Budget Stretcher leasing plan that extends payments up to 51 months for lower monthly payments. It covers product and service purchases up to $150,000 and is part of HP's larger SMB financing program. For startups and growing businesses that need new technology, using a financing program can help maintain cash flow while getting the equipment you need.