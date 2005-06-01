Lead Buzz 06/05

Bonding in the kitchen, losing vacation days and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As health-care costs have risen, 401(k) employer contributions have fallen and other perks have become more expensive, entrepreneurs have searched for inexpensive ways to boost staff morale. Now, some companies have found a way--in the kitchen. Polly Talbott, 54, owner and director of A la Carte Culinary Services Ltd. in Long Island, New York, says the number of companies coming to her for employee cooking classes has risen sharply in the past five years. "People are realizing the corporate benefits of classes," Talbott says.

Talbott's experience isn't unique. The famed Institute of Culinary Education in New York City has reported a 30 percent increase in corporate bookings over the past two years, and several other culinary institutes are developing corporate programs.

The cooking classes can also be a way of building team morale. "The groups have to work together to plan the menu, like a [corporate] project, but it takes them out of the workplace," says Talbott. "Someone who's the boss at work now has to ask people for help; everyone has to work together. And if the food they make turns out badly, they can always stop at a diner on the way home."

In 2004, workers forfeited

415 billion

vacation days they couldn't find time to use.
Statistic Source: Expedia.com
By the end of 2005,

80%

of businesses worldwide expect to have employees who work remotely.
Statistic Source: Economist Intelligence Unit

Joshua Kurlantzick is a writer in Washington, DC.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market