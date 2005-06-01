Growth Strategies

There for you

Getting help from a professional negotiator
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Should you have someone haggle for you? It depends.

Above all, negotiators help principals stay on good terms, allowing each side to float aggressive positions without commitment. They buy you time to think and make the other side work harder, since there are two (or more) of you to persuade. And if you have shortcomings at the bargaining table, your negotiator can complement your strengths and check your weaknesses.

Conversely, agents, brokers and other professional negotiators take time and cost money. They also often have their own agendas: The commission-based professional is aware that he or she receives nothing if your deal does not close, while those charging an hourly rate might not care. And many business deals are too small to justify the expense.

No matter how powerful a rep is, he or she is working for you, not the other way around. Clear agendas can help keep negotiators on the straight and narrow.

Finally, know when to call off the hounds. When timing is critical, the principals usually come to terms the fastest.

A speaker and attorney in Los Angeles, Marc Diener is author of Deal Power.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?