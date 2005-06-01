What's New 06/05

Keep your reputation as the life of the party.

June 1, 2005

For years, Lillian Vernon has attracted customers with its personalized, unique and functional products, from wedding albums to jewelry. Now, Celebrations by Lillian Vernon, a new, direct-sales business opportunity, holds special appeal for entrepreneurs. Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, it has a party plan format, with consultants hosting gatherings to share the product line with others. Within six months of its October 2004 launch, the team was 1,000 consultants strong. The goal is to expand to 3,000 in the next few months.