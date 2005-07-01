Movin' On Up

Want to grow like the pros? This book shows you what to do--and what not to do.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Incremental growth is fine, but many entrepreneurs want powerful moves that can deliver huge successes. Small-business experts Rita Gunther McGrath and Ian C. MacMillan identify scores of such strategies in MarketBusters (Harvard Business School Press, $26.95).

The 40 strategies they identify fall into five categories: transform customer experience, transform product offerings, redefine profit drivers, exploit industry shifts and enter new markets. Within each are more finely tuned strategies. For instance, in the section on profit drivers, the authors describe how redefining key metrics can spur whole new approaches to business.

In a move more authors should follow, Gunther McGrath and MacMillan include negative case studies as well as success stories. So in addition to telling how a cement company redefined metrics to become a global competitor, they recount how a publisher spent millions but still failed to unseat its established competition because its new magazine lacked clear advantages. The book's primary shortcoming is the brevity with which it treats complex ideas, but entrepreneurs can use it as a guide in their search for detailed solutions.

Mommy Dearest

Mothers control $1.7 trillion in annual purchases of products and services, making them America's most muscular consumer group. Yet, according to maternal-marketing experts Maria T. Bailey and Bonnie W. Ulman, most marketers use outdated approaches when selling to moms. In Trillion-Dollar Moms (Dearborn Trade, $23), they show entrepreneurs how to mine today's mother lode with the help of original consumer research, experiential insights and case studies. Among the takeaways: Segment mothers by their children's ages, not the mothers' ages. Hence, treat a toddler's boomer mom more like a Gen X toddler mom than another boomer with older kids.

Mark Henricks is Entrepreneur's "Staff Smarts" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market