Growth Strategies

Highs and Lows

Travel costs are up, but some companies are giving business travelers a break.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

"Every sector of the travel industry will be up, up, up, this summer," says Suzanne Cook of the Travel Industry Association of America. "The momentum in travel recovery that began last year is continuing, and Americans are traveling in record numbers."

  • That's great news for the travel industry, but not for companies trying to control travel costs--higher demand means higher prices. Car rental rates are up an average of 10 percent to 15 percent over last year. Hotel prices in many major cities are skyrocketing, and hotels are regularly selling out in super-hot markets like Boston and Manhattan. Recently imposed fuel surcharges are bumping up airfares. Even airport parking rates are on the rise.
  • Since small businesses usually don't have the volume to negotiate lower prices, finding travel deals is tough. And when they do find deals, travelers get bogged down in the fine print or have to jump through too many hoops to realize true savings.
  • That could be changing. For example, Budget Rent A Car just announced a simple offer to small and midsize businesses that rent cars at least once per month or spend at least $1,000 per year on car rentals: Those companies that enroll in the Budget Business program get an additional discount on Budget's lowest rates on all car classes. They also receive a $2 rebate for every day an employee rents a Budget car. A company with five travelers who rent cars five days per month would earn back $600 a year from the rebates alone! Members also get no additional driver fees, unlimited mileage, and complimentary Rapid Return and Fastbreak (express, paperless rental) services. For more information, see www.budget.com, and click on "Frequent Renter."
  • Hoping to snare more price-sensitive travelers from small and midsize businesses, Delta introduced Simpli-Fares earlier this year. With SimpliFares, Delta dumped the onerous Saturday-night stay-over rule, cut ticket change fees from $100 to $50, and capped its one-way walk-up fares at $500 (coach) and $600 (first-class). See www.delta.com/simplifares for more information.

Chris McGinnis is author of The Unofficial Business Travelers' Pocket Guide.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?