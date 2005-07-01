Solid Platform

Will the future hold an entrepreneurial president?

July 1, 2005 2 min read

The year 2016 could bring hovercrafts and smart homes, but if entrepreneur Chris Murch, 45, has anything to do with it, it will primarily bring an entrepreneurial revolution in the Oval Office. Murch, founder of wsRadio.com, which broadcasts Entrepreneur Radio, will be running for president. Not a politician by trade, he wants to run on a platform of entrepreneurship--encouraging at least a million people to become entrepreneurs in the 11 years before the 2016 election.

Entrepreneur: Why did you choose a presidential platform vs. another way to promote entrepreneurship?

Murch: Though I consider myself a pure entrepreneur, I've always believed I could be president one day. When [businessman] Ross Perot came out of the gate in 1992, he inspired me.

Which political party will you be affiliated with?

Murch: Things will change in the next 11 years. I'm going to seek nomination under which-ever party is more pro-entrepreneur at that time. However, if at that time [neither party is] for me, there could be the opportunity of [forming] a third party--possibly the Entrepreneur Party.

What do you most want people to know about the purpose of your candidacy?

Murch: I think, in many ways, the founding fathers would be disappointed to see Americans who have freedom but don't love what they're doing. [People] should find what their passions are and figure out how to make money [doing] that. That will fulfill the true promise of America.