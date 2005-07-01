Solid Platform

Will the future hold an entrepreneurial president?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The year 2016 could bring hovercrafts and smart homes, but if entrepreneur Chris Murch, 45, has anything to do with it, it will primarily bring an entrepreneurial revolution in the Oval Office. Murch, founder of wsRadio.com, which broadcasts Entrepreneur Radio, will be running for president. Not a politician by trade, he wants to run on a platform of entrepreneurship--encouraging at least a million people to become entrepreneurs in the 11 years before the 2016 election.

Entrepreneur: Why did you choose a presidential platform vs. another way to promote entrepreneurship?

Murch: Though I consider myself a pure entrepreneur, I've always believed I could be president one day. When [businessman] Ross Perot came out of the gate in 1992, he inspired me.

Which political party will you be affiliated with?

Murch: Things will change in the next 11 years. I'm going to seek nomination under which-ever party is more pro-entrepreneur at that time. However, if at that time [neither party is] for me, there could be the opportunity of [forming] a third party--possibly the Entrepreneur Party.

What do you most want people to know about the purpose of your candidacy?

Murch: I think, in many ways, the founding fathers would be disappointed to see Americans who have freedom but don't love what they're doing. [People] should find what their passions are and figure out how to make money [doing] that. That will fulfill the true promise of America.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market