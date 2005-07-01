Work-and-Play Station

Now you can use your PlayStation for monkey business and business.

July 1, 2005 1 min read

It's not your kid's PlayStation anymore. Sony's new, $250 Wi-Fi-enabled handheld features dazzling 3-D graphics on a 4.3-inch LCD, a 32MB Memory Stick Duo card for storage, Sony's new 1.8GB optical Universal Media Disc for movies and a USB 2.0 port. You can plug it into your PC and use it to save important files. Understated in executive black, the PSP bundle includes stereo headphones, an AC adapter and a carrying case with access to games like Tiger Woods PGA Tour and World Tour Soccer. If you feel the need to share the fun, connect to as many as 16 other users by way of a hot spot or ad hoc network. It's all just business--monkey business.