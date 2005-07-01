A Host to Toast

Hosted e-mail options save you from costly servers.

July 1, 2005 2 min read

It used to be that a powerful mobile e-mail solution meant one thing: BlackBerry. But now there are some hosted alternatives for entrepreneurs who can't afford a BlackBerry Enterprise Server. JP Mobile's SureWave Mobile Connect, for example, is compatible with Palm, Symbian and Windows Mobile devices. The hosted e-mail subscription service requires no software purchases and starts at $12.95 per month. Users can access their corporate Microsoft Outlook e-mail and personal information manager on the go.

Setup isn't nearly as IT-intensive as running your own server. Since the service is hosted, you should be able to put your current mobile devices right to work without making any new hardware investments. Visit www.surewave.com to see which devices are supported. A free 30-day trial is a good way to get introduced and see if the service meets your mobile business needs.

JP Mobile's offering is part of a larger trend of catering to mobile professionals by offering user-friendly and affordable e-mail and contact solutions. This is a boon for growing businesses that need scalability on tight budgets. BlackBerry may offer a more comprehensive suite of advanced capabilities, but services like SureWave Mobile Connect should have no problem finding their niche with businesses that just want the basics.