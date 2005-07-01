Gear 07/05
This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
CNET's rating: 7.3 Very good
The good: Easy to install and use; reasonably priced; capacious
The bad: Lacks FTP support; external AC adapter adds to clutter
What it's for: Adding storage and a print server to your network
Business use: Sharing key files in a workgroup
The bottom line: Maxtor's Shared Storage Drive is great, especially for those unfamiliar with networking. The computer-savvy should also consider Buffalo Technology's LinkStation.
Street price: $260
Website:www.maxtor.com