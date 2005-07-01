Gear 07/05

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

CNET's rating: 7.3 Very good

The good: Easy to install and use; reasonably priced; capacious

The bad: Lacks FTP support; external AC adapter adds to clutter

What it's for: Adding storage and a print server to your network

Business use: Sharing key files in a workgroup

The bottom line: Maxtor's Shared Storage Drive is great, especially for those unfamiliar with networking. The computer-savvy should also consider Buffalo Technology's LinkStation.

Street price: $260

Website:www.maxtor.com

