Tech Buzz 07/05

FireFox users beware

July 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

FireFox users tend to feel quite safe when it comes to browser security issues, and rightly so. But the rising popularity of Mozilla's open-source browser positions it as a new target for hackers. The few holes that have popped up in FireFox haven't come close to the multitude that plague Internet Explorer. Still, FireFox users need to stay on top of any new patches and updates. For example, earlier this year, a phishing vulnerability was uncovered and a patch was issued.

Windows FireFox users will know it's time to update when a small, red and white arrow icon appears to the right of the menu bar. Clicking on that takes you to the update page. Linux and Mac users can do manual checks. Interested entrepreneurs can stay up-to-date on security advisories affecting either FireFox or Internet Explorer at www.secunia.com, Secunia's software monitoring website.