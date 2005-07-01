Tech Buzz 07/05

FireFox users beware
FireFox users tend to feel quite safe when it comes to browser security issues, and rightly so. But the rising popularity of Mozilla's open-source browser positions it as a new target for hackers. The few holes that have popped up in FireFox haven't come close to the multitude that plague Internet Explorer. Still, FireFox users need to stay on top of any new patches and updates. For example, earlier this year, a phishing vulnerability was uncovered and a patch was issued.

Windows FireFox users will know it's time to update when a small, red and white arrow icon appears to the right of the menu bar. Clicking on that takes you to the update page. Linux and Mac users can do manual checks. Interested entrepreneurs can stay up-to-date on security advisories affecting either FireFox or Internet Explorer at www.secunia.com, Secunia's software monitoring website.

The number of U.S. homes with VoIP is expected to grow from

3 million

today to

27 million

by 2010.
Statistic Source: IDC

48% of

internet users have terminated an online purchase due to slow-loading web pages.
Statistic Source: ZDNet

