My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Investing in Wine

Thinking of investing in wine? A discerning mind is just as important as a discerning palate when considering your options.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the film Sideways, Virginia Madsen's character describes wine as "constantly evolving and gaining complexity." Sure, but is it constantly gaining value? Is it a good investment?

Generally, the answer is no. The few wines that are made to age tend to be expensive and difficult to buy, store and sell. It takes serious know-how and connections to play this game, and still, there's no guarantee you'll make money. A study conducted by economics professor Joyce Jacobsen of Wesleyan University in Connecticut and Lehman Bros. investment analyst Benjamin J. Burton followed red Bordeaux wines--the world's most exclusive--over a decade and found they appreciated about half as quickly as the major stock indexes.

That said, nontraditional investments such as wine are gaining traction among upper-income investors looking to diversify their risks. And wine often does relatively well when stocks are in the dumps. So if you have a bit of money you don't mind risking, there are a handful of wine-investing options.

Wine funds pool investors' assets to buy and hold the high-quality stuff. These tend to have hedge-fund-like cost structures, which means they aren't cheap. Some have already run into financial trouble and appear to be on the unreliable side. Another option is to go through a brokerage and buy wine futures, much like you would for soy beans or crude oil. However, these might turn out to be worthless if the wine doesn't appreciate fast enough. If you're determined to invest in wine, though, probably the most satisfying route is to build a cellar, get professional advice about filling it, and then hope for the best. If worse comes to worst, you can still drink your losses.

Scott Bernard Nelson is deputy business editor at The Oregonian and a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

How I Built $500 in Credit to $500,000

Finance

5 Biggest Credit Card Scams and What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

Finance

5 Ways to Keep Your Business Finances Healthy