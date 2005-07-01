Walk the Talk

Get others to spread the word about your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Kevin Bacon, who gained immortality with the cult game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, turns 47 this July. The game, originally developed by three college students in Pennsylvania, permeated popular culture via word-of-mouth. It's since earned its own reference page on Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia built by word-of-mouth.

Wise word-of-mouth marketing works, and word on the street is that this type of marketing is reinventing its image. Here's how to make it work for you.

  • Heed the new ethical code of conduct for word-of-mouth marketers, recently released by the Word of Mouth Marketing Association, the official trade association for the word-of-mouth marketing industry. The standards are similar to the Ethical Business Pledge movement: Honesty ROI (honest disclosure of relationship, opinion and identity). WOMMA hopes the new standards will elicit consumer respect.
  • March over to this year's Ad:tech in Chicago, July 11-12 at the Sheraton Chicago. Coincidentally, WOMMA made its debut at Ad:Tech in November 2004.
  • Track word-of-mouth trends with BlogPulse, a trend-discovery network for blogs.

Kirsten Osolind is CEO and founder of re:invention inc., a Chicago-based marketing consulting company.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market