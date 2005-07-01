Getting Carded

SD Wi-Fi cards bring your handheld up to speed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you haven't purchased one of the latest and greatest multi-wireless-option handhelds, you might find your current device a little lacking. Fortunately, there are options for bringing your handheld up to wireless speed without getting a whole new device.

It's time to put a spare expansion slot to work. Wi-Fi is your best bet to boost productivity and get the most out of your PDA when you're on the road. Wi-Fi cards built for CompactFlash slots have been out awhile. What's newer are SD Wi-Fi cards. Many Pocket PCs and some Palms are equipped with SD expansion slots to handle these tiny add-ons. The convenience factor is high for such small and light options.

Some Wi-Fi card manufacturers to check into include Belkin, SanDisk and Socket Communications. Most gear-makers like Netgear and Linksys have Compact-Flash options, but look for more SD cards to reach the market as the year continues. Some handheld-makers, like PalmOne, have their own branded offerings. Look for a low-power card to maximize battery life. The cost of adding Wi-Fi to your handheld can range from $60 to $150. The opportunity to leave your laptop behind on business trips or boost your productivity around the office is priceless.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market