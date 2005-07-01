What's New 07/05

Teach the children well

July 1, 2005

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

With fun tech workshops on building robots, experimenting with animation and exploring the digital arts, kids might just grow up to change the world. Children's Technology Workshop, a Toronto-based franchise, is opening the doors to an exciting digital realm that is far more appealing than Microsoft Word and PowerPoint. Franchisees organize summer camps, after-school sessions and early literacy and engineering programs, helping 4- to 14-year-olds gain skills applicable not only to today's high-tech world but to life itself.