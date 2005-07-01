Resources 07/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

July 1, 2005 2 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

BRANDERS.COM

Want to see your logo on coffee mugs, T-shirts, letter openers, tote bags, golf tees and more? Branders.com specializes in items to help you promote your business. But be warned: With over 25 categories and more than 1,000 promotional items, sifting through the site for that perfect giveaway is a prolonged proposition. If you know what you're looking for, the search function is especially helpful.

THE ONLINE 401(K)

The Online 401(k) offers full-service, web-based 401(k) plans targeted toward small businesses and sole proprietorships. Employers can access their plans online to check plan data and reports, browse the payroll interface, view quarterly and annual participant statements, and more. Employees get to see their transaction histories, monthly web statements, account balances and plan provision information. To enhance their offerings, The Online 401(k) has recently partnered with employment agency AppleOne. Go online to get an instant quote.

JOHN BATTELLE'S SEARCHBLOG

Co-founder of Wired magazine John Battelle now produces his own blog, covering business news, tools and launches that affect your search engine optimization efforts. His site, which can be searched by category, offers an RSS feed. Posts are informative and usually brief-Battelle lets his links convey the information when necessary.

PRIVACY-PC.COM

Privacy-pc.com specializes in Windows-based software that enforces privacy and protects against nefarious intrusions. It offers a privacy and security tool kit, including six software applications that protect against spyware and eliminate evidence such as credit card numbers, cookies and temporary files. It also offers a registry cleaner, a pop-up blocker, a history eraser and a windows message blocker, all for $99.95.

AT&T CALLVANTAGE SMALL OFFICE PLAN

AT&T is now offering a VoIP service package for small-office and home-office workers. CallVantage enhances traditional telephone service through advanced features that let you select your area code regardless of where you're located, ring up to five different numbers to locate you when you're out of the office, and manage your phone service remotely online. The small-office plan starts at $49.99 per month.

PLUMCHOICE

When you don't have in-house IT staff to fix your computer, what do you do? Consider letting PlumChoice virtually enter your computer and handle your IT needs. Once you've signed up, you can notify PlumChoice of a problem, then watch them enter your computer through the internet and fix it right before your eyes. Pricing starts at $23 per 15 minutes.