Resources 08/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

August 1, 2005 2 min read

This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

2005 NATIONAL MINORITY SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL CONFERENCE AND BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY FAIR, DALLAS, OCT. 23-26

This minority business development event draws 7,000 entrepreneurs and 800 exhibitors annually. This year's theme is "Minority Businesses and Corporate America: Strengthening the Global Economy Through Diversity." In attendance will be CEOs, purchasing executives, minority entrepreneurs and government decision-makers.

PROXITY ELECTRONIC COMMERCE SYSTEM

Trying to sell or purchase industrial parts? This fall, Proxity Inc. is releasing an online database of 12 million industrial parts available from 150,000 sources. It will also carry information on 7 million unique U.S. government parts, including descriptions, performance characteristics, commercial and government part numbers, requirements of state and local governments, and contact information-all for free.

OPTIMOST

When adding new content to your website, wouldn't it be nice to know your visitors' reactions and get the conversion rates you seek? With Optimost, you can view visitor behavior in real time and dynamically create and test multiple versions of key pages until visitors respond appropriately. Prices vary depending on your needs.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR THE EXCHANGE OF INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES

NAEIR is a national nonprofit organization that helps U.S. businesses earn federal income tax deductions by donating their excess inventory to the ill, needy or minors. NAEIR can't barter, trade or sell donations, but can use them to support everyday operations.

19TH ANNUAL ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMAN'S CONFERENCE, CHICAGO, SEPT. 13-14

The Women's Business Development Center is holding its 19th annual conference. The event will feature a buyer's mart, allowing women business owners to market their products and services to corporate and government buyers; panel discussions and workshops addressing issues and trends that affect women-owned businesses; luncheons and more. Individual session prices start at $100.