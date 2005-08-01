Resources 08/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

2005 NATIONAL MINORITY SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL CONFERENCE AND BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY FAIR, DALLAS, OCT. 23-26
This minority business development event draws 7,000 entrepreneurs and 800 exhibitors annually. This year's theme is "Minority Businesses and Corporate America: Strengthening the Global Economy Through Diversity." In attendance will be CEOs, purchasing executives, minority entrepreneurs and government decision-makers.

PROXITY ELECTRONIC COMMERCE SYSTEM
Trying to sell or purchase industrial parts? This fall, Proxity Inc. is releasing an online database of 12 million industrial parts available from 150,000 sources. It will also carry information on 7 million unique U.S. government parts, including descriptions, performance characteristics, commercial and government part numbers, requirements of state and local governments, and contact information-all for free.

OPTIMOST
When adding new content to your website, wouldn't it be nice to know your visitors' reactions and get the conversion rates you seek? With Optimost, you can view visitor behavior in real time and dynamically create and test multiple versions of key pages until visitors respond appropriately. Prices vary depending on your needs.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR THE EXCHANGE OF INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES
NAEIR is a national nonprofit organization that helps U.S. businesses earn federal income tax deductions by donating their excess inventory to the ill, needy or minors. NAEIR can't barter, trade or sell donations, but can use them to support everyday operations.

19TH ANNUAL ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMAN'S CONFERENCE, CHICAGO, SEPT. 13-14
The Women's Business Development Center is holding its 19th annual conference. The event will feature a buyer's mart, allowing women business owners to market their products and services to corporate and government buyers; panel discussions and workshops addressing issues and trends that affect women-owned businesses; luncheons and more. Individual session prices start at $100.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market