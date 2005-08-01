What's New 08/05

Off to a running start
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

Sandwiches may be his forte, but for Quiznos' franchisor, Rick Shaden, fitness may be the best thing since sliced bread. Joining forces with fitness guru Ray Wilson, the pair is flexing their muscles with 123 Fit, a new franchise featuring specially designed equipment. Meanwhile, Lucille Roberts, a well-established name on the East Coast, is aggressively spreading its women-only fitness and weight-loss center concept via Lucille Roberts Fitness Express franchises. These new entrants in the fitness industry are sure to make their competitors sweat.

