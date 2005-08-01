Future's So Bright

Find out now how technology will evolve in the coming years.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Rather than regarding technology as a monolith, futurists Joel A. Barker and Scott W. Erickson fracture it into a few major subsystems and then use them to divine the future of technological opportunity. In Five Regions of the Future (Portfolio, $24.95), they identify the biggest region as "Super Tech," which is about being bigger and better, and includes nuclear power plants and SUVs. "Limits Tech" conserves resources by means of, for instance, birth control and recycling. "Local Tech" thinks small, with technology appropriate to local needs, such as Segway scooters. "Nature Tech" emphasizes natural solutions such as ethanol fuel and spider silk-based materials. "Human Tech" operates on and in ourselves with the likes of gene therapy and, in the world of business, microlending.

The authors don't judge which technology is best. Instead, they present each's underpinnings, advantages and disadvantages, and suggest how they will develop over several decades. Today's entrepreneurs may be able to use these pathways to exploit future opportunities. For those who want to know more, the authors refer readers to numerous experts and gurus associated with each technology.

Design of the Times

Where did the iPod come from? In The Design of Things to Come (Wharton School Publishing, $26.95), innovation experts Craig M. Vogel, Jonathan Cagan and Peter Boatwright say transformational new products such as Apple Computer's digital music player target customer emotions, self-image and fantasy rather than gee-whiz functionality. They look at the iPod, Swiffer mops, Ford's F-150 pickup and other successful products to show how nearly any entrepreneur can come up with a redefining innovation.

Mark Henricks is Entrepreneur's "Staff Smarts" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market