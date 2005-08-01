The More, the Merrier

Get six gadgets in one with this nifty digital camera.

The Concord DVx is six gadgets in one: It's a 2-megapixel digital camera that features a rotating lens with the ability to snap still pictures and high-quality MPEG-4 videos. It also has an MP3 player, a digital voice recorder and an SD card reader. And if you find yourself in the dark, it's an LED flashlight (which can be used for extra lighting when snapping pictures or recording videos). This snazzy little gadget is slim enough to fit in your pocket--it measures only 4.1 inches by 0.6 inches by 2.4 inches. Available in white or gray, the $200 device comes bundled with a 32MB SD card. See www.concord-camera.com or call (954) 331-4200.