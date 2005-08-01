Right in Sight

Wireless webcams give you a better view of your business.

August 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The internet and affordable equipment have made do-it-yourself video surveillance of your business possible. But if you've ever strung up an internet video camera to keep an eye on a remote location, you've probably had to run wires to inconvenient places. The availability of wireless options now makes the job easier and expands the locations where cameras can be placed. And the ability to tap into the picture through the internet means you can keep an eye on the office or warehouse after hours, or even when you're on vacation.

First off, expect to pay more than the price of a tethered webcam--$150 to $300 is the going rate. The Linksys Wireless-G Internet Video Camera runs about $200 and is a good indicator of the kinds of features you'll find when you're out shopping. It comes stocked with its own web server, so no attached PC is required. It can be wall-mounted or set on a stand. The camera supports remote access for up to four users, and you can also set up a motion detector and e-mail security alerts. D-Link, Toshiba and Veo also make wireless internet video cameras.