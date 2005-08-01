Making Contact

Synchronization services can keep your contacts safe.

August 1, 2005 1 min read

On-the-go entrepreneurs can now get more out of their mobile devices. Some new services from Fusion-One are worth checking into. Verizon Wireless Get It Now users can download Backup Assistant to their phones. The service automatically backs up your phone's address book for $2 per month. That way, if your phone gets lost or stolen, you don't lose valuable contacts. It's also handy for transferring contacts to a new phone. You can view, edit and print your address book online, and any changes automatically synchronize with your phone. FusionOne's service is also available through carriers like Alltell and Cellular One under the MightyBackup name.

FusionOne's other flagship service for consumers is MightyPhone, a synchronization service that covers contacts, calendar and tasks. Phones that use BREW can sync with Microsoft Outlook in the latest version of the software. It's a good way to keep your phone up-to-date without having to connect it directly to your PC. The cost is about $3 per month. Visit MightyPhone.com to get more information on availability and which phones are supported.