Gear 08/05

Canon EOS Digital Rebel XT digital camera

CNET's rating: 8.0 Excellent

The good: Leads its class in image quality; competitive price; ultrafast startup time; very responsive

The bad: Not ergonomically satisfying; no spot meter; limited continuous-shooting mode; unimpressive kit lens

What it's for: Taking photos for 11-by-14 or larger prints

Essential extras: A CompactFlash Type I or II card or a 256MB or higher capacity microdrive

The bottom line: This is an exceptionally small and lightweight camera designed for amateur digital SLR owners, but delivers the responsiveness and quality you'd expect from a semipro model.

Street Price: $900

