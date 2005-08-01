Gear 08/05
This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Canon EOS Digital Rebel XT digital camera
CNET's rating: 8.0 Excellent
The good: Leads its class in image quality; competitive price; ultrafast startup time; very responsive
The bad: Not ergonomically satisfying; no spot meter; limited continuous-shooting mode; unimpressive kit lens
What it's for: Taking photos for 11-by-14 or larger prints
Essential extras: A CompactFlash Type I or II card or a 256MB or higher capacity microdrive
The bottom line: This is an exceptionally small and lightweight camera designed for amateur digital SLR owners, but delivers the responsiveness and quality you'd expect from a semipro model.
Street Price: $900