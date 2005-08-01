Tech Buzz 08/05

Pint-size PCs, e-mail for dummies and more

August 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Shrink-to-fit PCs. It's not such a silly idea. Antelope Technologies has crammed a more or less full-fledged Windows XP PC into a package the size of a laptop battery. Dubbed the Modular Computing Core, or MCC, it can be used with a desktop cradle or as a powerful handheld when slipped into a mobile tablet shell.

The MCC itself runs about $1,600, while a complete kit, designed for both desktop and portable use, runs $3,870. That's not cheap, but certain entrepreneurs will find it enticing. Companies that have stringent security requirements could easily unhook their MCCs and lock them in the company safe every night. Mobile users desiring a full Windows XP experience on the go could make use of this device as well. Antelope isn't the only company coming up with pint-size PCs. OQO and Sony have similar offerings.