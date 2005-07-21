Family Biz Tax Give-Back

A new tax law may let family businesses keep more money in the bank. Find out if your business will be one that benefits.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Family-business owners are among the winners of tax benefits under the American Jobs Creation Act of 2004. The law makes as many as 10 different changes to S-corporation rules, but the changes affecting family-business owners are considered to be among the most significant. (Experts note that the majority of family businesses are organized as S corporations.)

The major benefit of S-corp. status is that owners generally pay less in federal taxes. With an S corp., income is typically taxed only once, at the owner level. Under a regular C corporation, it's taxed twice--once at the corporate level and again at the shareholder level when it's distributed.

Starting this year, the law boosts the allowable number of shareholders in an S corp. from 75 to 100. In addition, it allows up to six generations of one family to elect to be treated as one shareholder. As a result, it will be easier for larger family-owned corporations to qualify for and retain S-corp. tax status.

"As families grow and multiply over the years, some have started to bump up against the 75-shareholder limit," says Greg W. Smith, senior tax manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Washington, DC. The change in the law means these companies can still qualify for S-corp. status with as many as 100 shareholders.

S-corp. owners who may be thinking about an exit strategy enjoy another benefit as a result of their status--namely, owners are allowed to increase their tax basis in the corporation's stock for "flow through" earnings (less distributions); C corporations are not. The result? The S-corp. owner will generally recognize a smaller gain when selling the company's stock and enjoy higher after-tax proceeds.

As a result of the new tax law, there may be a number of privately held C corporations that would now benefit from electing S-corp. status. But if you own a C corporation, before making the switch, consult with your tax advisor to determine whether you are eligible to make an S-corp. election. If you are, it's also important to determine if the tax benefits of switching will outweigh any tax or non-tax disadvantages.

Great Falls, Virginia, writer Joan Szabo has reported on tax issues for 18 years.

