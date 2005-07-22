When the Wind Blows

With the hurricane season well underway, find out how you can shield your business from stormy weather.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last year, four major hurricanes struck Florida, then unleashed their fury on states up the Eastern Seaboard and as far west as Texas. This year's hurricane season, which began on June 1, is already "above average"--the devastating hurricane Katrina was this season's 11th named storm. Even if you're not in Hurricane Alley, weather can still damage your business. The best way to deal with such hazards is a combination of property and business-interruption insurance, and other risk-management strategies.

"Unfortunately, many events, whether precipitated by a storm or other catastrophe, are not covered within the basic structure of most policies, particularly commercial property policies," says Anita Setnor Byer, president of Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk in Plantation, Florida. "And the insurance, if available, is often cost prohibitive."

It's impossible to insure against all potential weather damage. Instead, Setnor Byer advises, review your policies with your agent to clarify exactly what weather-related damage is covered. Then look at what recovery alternatives, including backup systems and cash reserves, will assure your company's survival. Keep in mind that even if you don't suffer direct property damage, you could be affected by a general slowdown in the local economy. Setnor Byer suggests that you have enough cash on hand to cover at least 30 to 60 days of operating expenses.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'