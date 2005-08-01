The Waiting Game

Lingering behind put this couple ahead of their competition in a new market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For consumers, upgrading from VHS to DVD simply meant investing in a new machine. For Miami, Florida-based MTI Home Video, an independent film studio that produced VHS tapes, it meant revamping their entire business.

As they watched competitors fall by the wayside, founder Larry Brahms, 55, and his wife and vice president, Claudia, 38, persevered with patience and a positive attitude that saved MTI Home Video and drove their 21-year-old company to the top, with projected 2005 sales surpassing $8 million.

The couple strategically waited until the major studios had agreed on new format standards, such as packaging. Then, in 1999, they experimentally released 15 films on DVD. By that time, initial problems had been resolved, and the costs for mastering, replicating and digitizing DVDs had decreased. Says Larry, "The whole question for us was not [whether] to pull out, but when to expand."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market