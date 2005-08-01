It Figures 08/05

The Wind in Your Sales What marketing techniques do U.S. small- and midsize-business owners say are "critical to driving business"? Community relations 55% Website 47% PR/media coverage 31% Direct mail 26% Yellow Pages 23% E-mail marketing 21% Newspaper advertising 21% Search engine keywords 18% Telephone marketing 10% Outdoor advertising 10% Magazine advertising 6% Print coupons 6% Radio advertising 6% Web banner advertising 5% Source: Interland

Fantasy Features What e-mail users want: The ability to unsend a message that hasn't been read 43% The ability to track where an e-mail has been forwarded 43% A lock on e-mail so it can't be forwarded 27% A pop-up that asks the user to double-check who they are sending the e-mail to 27% The ability to unsend a message that has already been read 14% Source: AOL/Opinion Research Corporation