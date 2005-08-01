It Figures 08/05
Increased compensation, environmentally friendly products and more
2 min read
This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
About 25%of businesses have fired an employee for misuse of the internet; about the same percentage has done so for misuse of e-mail.
Statistic Source: American Management Association/ePolicy Institute
50%of workers respond to e-mail within an hour of receiving it.
Statistic Source: Hewlett-Packard/TNS Research
33% ofAmericans do not feel secure with their personal finances.
Statistic Source: Simmons Market Research
55% ofexecutives say their businesses are concerned about losing key staff to retirement in the next five to 10 years.
Statistic Source: Robert Half International Inc.
35% ofconsumers say they're willing to pay more for environmentally safe products.
Statistic Source: Simmons Market Research
62% ofsmall-business owners say they'll increase compensation to their workers this year;
24%expect to give raises of
5%or more.
Statistic Source: International Profit Associates Small Business Research Board