It Figures 08/05

Increased compensation, environmentally friendly products and more
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

About 25%

of businesses have fired an employee for misuse of the internet; about the same percentage has done so for misuse of e-mail.
Statistic Source: American Management Association/ePolicy Institute

50%

of workers respond to e-mail within an hour of receiving it.
Statistic Source: Hewlett-Packard/TNS Research

33% of

Americans do not feel secure with their personal finances.
Statistic Source: Simmons Market Research

55% of

executives say their businesses are concerned about losing key staff to retirement in the next five to 10 years.
Statistic Source: Robert Half International Inc.

35% of

consumers say they're willing to pay more for environmentally safe products.
Statistic Source: Simmons Market Research

62% of

small-business owners say they'll increase compensation to their workers this year;

24%

expect to give raises of

5%

or more.
Statistic Source: International Profit Associates Small Business Research Board

The Wind in Your Sales

What marketing techniques do U.S. small- and midsize-business owners say are "critical to driving business"?
Community relations55%
Website47%
PR/media coverage31%
Direct mail26%
Yellow Pages23%
E-mail marketing21%
Newspaper advertising21%
Search engine keywords18%
Telephone marketing10%
Outdoor advertising10%
Magazine advertising6%
Print coupons6%
Radio advertising6%
Web banner advertising5%
Source: Interland

Fantasy Features

What e-mail users want:
The ability to unsend a message that hasn't been read43%
The ability to track where an e-mail has been forwarded43%
A lock on e-mail so it can't be forwarded27%
A pop-up that asks the user to double-check who they are sending the e-mail to27%
The ability to unsend a message that has already been read14%
Source: AOL/Opinion Research Corporation

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market