September 1, 2005 1 min read

September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

In-depth view: Become one with your computer, and virtualize your reality. E-D 3-D Wireless Glasses add a whole new dimension to images on your PC. The $99.95 spectacles use infrared transmitters with a 10-foot range to add depth to images on both LCD and CRT monitors. A dual-emitter transmitter provides a wide viewing angle, and the glasses are great for graphic applications, such as CAD and charting in wide spreadsheets, as well as gaming. The glasses ship with eDimensional software, enabling you to experience 3-D imaging without changing your video card. Lithium cell batteries (included) provide 50 to 100 hours of use. See www.e-d.com.