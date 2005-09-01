History Lesson

This couple invokes a bygone era with their victorian antiques and reproductions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs: Melissa and Randy Rolston, 47 and 49, respectively, founders of Victorian Trading Co. in Lenexa, Kansas

Description: Wholesaler and retailer of Victorian-themed artifacts and antiques

Startup: $200 in 1986

2005 projected sales: $15 million

Celebrating life: In 1986, Melissa and Randy Rolston celebrated the birth of their baby by sending out personally illustrated and printed Victorian announcements. Impressed friends requested the Rolstons do their announcements, and a small greeting-card business was born. Now, nearly two decades later, they've expanded their business to include a line of replicated, functional items, including lamps, jewelry, clothing and furniture, dating back to the Victorian era.

Haunted headquarters: Along the way, the Rolstons "upgraded" their location from their attic to a beautiful, century-old building, which they later discovered was once a jail and night court. Their warehouse occupied the courthouse, and the shipping department replaced the dunk tank. Employees entertained themselves with spooky tales. The company has since outgrown that building, employing up to 140 people and working with factories in China and India and artisans nationwide.

Antiquity meets modernity: Stationery was once the Rolstons' primary focus-now it accounts for only 10 percent of sales. In addition to selling via catalog and in more than 6,000 gift stores and museum shops in North America and Japan, they've had to embrace the internet and e-mail to sell to today's high-tech customers. One thing remains constant: their mission to preserve history. Their next big project is to publish a compilation of stories they've heard during their search for items. "I see us as historians," says Melissa. "We're recreating artifacts that are just too good to be forgotten."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Hurdles Every Fintech Startup Must Overcome

Starting a Business

Interested in Starting a New Business? 8 Helpful Tips on How to Begin

Starting a Business

Use These 5 Steps to Create a Marketing Plan