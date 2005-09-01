Gadget Gurus

Let tech trendsetters spread the word about your product.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When consumers are in the market to purchase a new tech gadget, whether it's a digital camera or a computer, they often seek the advice of tech-savvy friends or family members who constantly have their finger on the pulse of what's cool and useful. Global PR agency Burson-Marsteller has dubbed this group "tech-fluentials."

Who exactly are these tech-fluentials? The term refers to technology-driven opinion leaders--those who try products and technologies first and then chat about their experiences online via blogs, discussion forums and the like. A Burson-Marsteller study estimates 86 percent of tech-fluentials are sought by family, friends and colleagues for advice. (As the resident tech-fluential in Entrepreneur's editorial department, I can attest to this.)

If you're attempting to reach this market to boost sales, Peter Fader, marketing professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, warns that tech-fluentials aren't as easily persuaded as regular consumers. "They're pickier, they do their homework and they know what they like, so it's a much tougher sell," says Fader. According to the study, 97 percent of tech-fluentials say function is a key driver in their purchasing decisions.

Fader adds that marketing to tech-fluentials works best when your technology needs explanation, or is particularly complex and pricey. "The more radical the [product], the more consumers are going to seek advice," says Fader. "If consumers can see [your technology] will improve their life in some measurable way, they don't need an expert to tell them that. But if it's something that works in a subtle way, they need someone to [assure] them it's worth the investment."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market