It's All Talk

Voice-to-text technology can make text messaging a breeze

September 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Unless you have especially fleet thumbs, it can be a chore to type a text message on a cell phone. That's why Samsung has come up with a way to reduce your typing time with a couple of new mobiles featuring VoiceMode voice-to-text technology. We tried out the SGH-p207 on the Cingular network to see how well it works. The phone itself is a sleek, lightweight device with a stealthy black-and-chrome design, built-in camera and bright color screen.

Fortunately, the phone comes with a quick-start guide for the VoiceMode technology that offers an easy-to-follow setup routine. It took about five minutes from cracking open the guide until we were dictating a text message. Setup involves "adapting" the phone to your voice by saying a series of 122 words. It goes quickly.

Using VoiceMode requires a little adaptation by the user, too. You have to be sure to pause between each word and enunciate clearly. Initial results weren't perfect, but a built-in auto-correction feature corrected some of the wrong words, and you can manually correct and add new words to the dictionary as needed. The technology continues to learn as you use and correct it. It's not perfect, but it beats thumb-typing.