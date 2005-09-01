Gear 09/05

Type reports, watch TV and listen to the stereo--all from the comfort of your lap

September 1, 2005 1 min read

Toshiba Qosmio G25-AV513 laptop (www.toshibadirect.com)

CNET's rating: Excellent 8.1

The good: Attractive design; crisp display; built-in TV tuner; runs cool and quiet; slot-loading, double-layer DVD burner; excellent software and support

The bad: Pricey; bulky; small touch pad and mouse buttons; less battery life than other desktop replacements

What it's for: It'll get the job done for virtually any computing task, including gaming, recording, and watching TV and DVDs.

The bottom line: Combining TV, DVR, stereo, DVD player and high-performance PC, it's the most complete multimedia experi-ence available in a laptop.

Street price: $2,999