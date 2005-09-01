Tech Buzz 09/05

Cheap ink, Spyware thieves and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Inkjet printers are cheap to buy, but their supplies can come back to bite you in the budget. The manufacturer is the most reliable though most expensive source, but options are available for replacing cartridges more cheaply.

Refill kits that require injecting new ink into old cartridges are cheap, but can be messy and time-consuming.

Remanufactured and third-party replacement ink cartridges are a better option. Paper Mate stepped into the arena at the beginning of the year, and stores like Staples offer their own brands of replacement or remanufactured cartridges.

Inkcartridge.com and other online sources also offer low-cost refill options. With all these options, it's worth a try to find an alternative.

86%

of adult web users believe that spyware on their computers has caused them to suffer a monetary loss.
Statistic Source: Ponemon Institute

In May, notebooks outsold desktops for the first time, accounting for

53% of

total PCs sold.
Statistic Source: Current Analysis

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market