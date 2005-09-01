Tech Buzz 09/05

Cheap ink, Spyware thieves and more

September 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Inkjet printers are cheap to buy, but their supplies can come back to bite you in the budget. The manufacturer is the most reliable though most expensive source, but options are available for replacing cartridges more cheaply.

Refill kits that require injecting new ink into old cartridges are cheap, but can be messy and time-consuming.

Remanufactured and third-party replacement ink cartridges are a better option. Paper Mate stepped into the arena at the beginning of the year, and stores like Staples offer their own brands of replacement or remanufactured cartridges.

Inkcartridge.com and other online sources also offer low-cost refill options. With all these options, it's worth a try to find an alternative.