Move Over

Relocating your business can save money--and make room for some serious growth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Competing with giant companies isn't easy. But it's even harder when shipping across the Rocky Mountains adds over three percentage points to the price of your product. That's what John Jansheski, founder and CEO of DenTek Oral Care, discovered while shipping consumer oral care supplies to retailers across the U.S. From DenTek's original headquarters in Petaluma, California, Jansheski says over 80 percent of shipments were headed east of the Mississippi. So in 2001, Jansheski moved the company to Maryville, Tennessee. "It was the most important financial decision we've ever made," says Jansheski, 41.

Although he's had to replace nearly all of his 40-some employees, he says being in Tennessee has made DenTek a much stronger competitor. Rent is cheaper, taxes are lower, and he's saved over $1 million in shipping costs in the last year alone. "We're putting all that money back into the company, and as a result, sales are now twice what they were."

"Our rent alone, as a percentage of sales, is about 25 percent of what it used to be," says John Jansheski, CEO of DenTek. "That's a real competitive advantage, and it's helped us double the size of the company."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market