Glass Action

An entrepreneur revs up business for his clients with an innovative mobile solution.
This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

It's hard to stop jaded New Yorkers in their tracks, but guerrilla marketer Russ Levinson, 30, founder of AdverLive LLC, has found a unique way to turn heads for his clients. He drives an 18-foot Isuzu truck with glass-paneled sides to various Manhattan hot spots--Times Square, Wall Street, SoHo--then parks and watches passersby do double takes at the action inside.

In June, for example, the Independent Film Channel promoted itself by body-painting models inside. And after Sky Studios Photography held a mock photo shoot inside the truck, it had trouble keeping up with all the phone calls that followed.

Levinson and former partner Kevin Ryan spent three months and $50,000 converting the Isuzu themselves. Now, Levinson's attracting enough word-of-mouth business to recoup his investment by year's end. Says Levinson, "You know you've created excitement when people call friends on their cell phones to tell them about the truck."

