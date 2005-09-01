Feedback 09/05

<b></b>

September 1, 2005 4 min read

Free Press

While I appreciate you including a list of business software for Mac users ("The Right Stuff," May), I was surprised that many notable free and low-cost products weren't mentioned-specifically GIMP graphics program, Jaws PDF Creator and OpenOffice.org.

Those of us just starting out need all the breaks we can get!

Lisa S. Knopp

Indianapolis

Technology editor Mike Hogan responds: Macintosh software doesn't run on Windows computers, and vice versa, so we're obliged to differentiate them for our readers' convenience.

But we don't consider price to be a good way to differentiate business--as opposed to consumer--software because the cost of deployment, training and support is so many times higher than the price tag of any program.

We have covered or mentioned open-source, shareware and freeware programs in stories before, and will again as appropriate.

Shaping Up

I can't begin to tell you how excited I was to read about David Barton in the "Almost Famous" section of the July issue. As a fellow fitness entrepreneur, I can tell you from experience, we aren't always held in the highest regard. I've had more than a few people snidely tell me they wished they didn't have to work at a "real job," either.

I think Mr. Barton is a perfect example of the new fitness professional. Many personal trainers are nurturing their entrepreneurial spirit and building fitness empires. The days of being labeled "muscleheads" aren't quite behind us yet, but with the David Bartons of the world leading the way, our reputation will soon [be] the one we deserve: highly educated, motivated and skilled professionals who can no longer be ignored by the rest of the business world.

Jim Labadie

TrainandGrowRich.com

Tampa, Florida

Site Seen

Thank you so much for having such a wonderful and informative website. I have found countless resources for my own business.

I began searching the site when my business was in its planning phases. I used so many marketing techniques and gathered so much wonderful advice from your articles.

I was against the odds going into business as a 23-year-old female with a partner who is an 18-year-old female. I am very happy to say that, with a lot of help from Entrepreneur.com, and a lot of prayer and hard work, I now have a business that is becoming a fast success.

Candace Chiet

Via e-mail

Spreading the Word

"Behind the Magic" (August) by Chris Penttila was great. I especially enjoyed the diverse businesses represented.

Having known one of the contributors, Kara Vample Turner, for over 10 years, I commend you on selecting entrepreneurs who truly understand customer service and how to build client loyalty.

I advise entrepreneurs daily on income enhancement techniques and tax-savings strategies. I will share this article with my 300-plus clients, because the piece provides excellent step-by-step strategies on how to generate more income for your small business, no matter what the industry.

Genevia Gee Fulbright

Vice President and Marketing Director

Fulbright & Fulbright, CPA, PA

Durham, North Carolina

Page Turner

I'd like to commend Rieva Lesonsky for her excellent editorial leadership of Entrepreneur magazine. I have subscribed to your publication for over a year, and my gratification with the content has not waned, but has grown exponentially over the past few months.

I was a journalism professor for over 21 years prior to starting my business, and I know a helpful magazine when I see one. Entrepreneur has been a tutorial course for me on operating a successful business. The information is comprehensive and covers topics month after month that are of interest to all individuals who are aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as those who took the plunge decades ago. I literally cannot stop reading the publication from cover to cover when the mail carrier delivers it to my office.

Because I don't want to make copies of pages of a publication that is going to be thrown in the garbage, I tear the pages that I want out of periodicals. This also was the pattern that I adopted for the first couple of Entrepreneur issues-until I realized I was tearing out almost all the pages of the magazine. Entrepreneur is now one of the publications that I archive for future reference. Kudos to you and your staff.

Marilyn Kern Foxworth

President and CEO

Kern Foxworth International LLC

Silver Spring, Maryland