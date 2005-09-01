My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Shaping Up

These former teachers toned up their business savvy with a fitness franchise.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In 2003, Mitch and Heather Naro, 43 and 38, respectively, returned to the U.S. ready to become entrepreneurs. Having taught for 12 years in China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, they didn't have a set business in mind, yet their direction took shape when Heather repeatedly came home raving about her 30-minute Curves workout. The couple wondered if there was an equivalent men-only fitness franchise in their Albuquerque, New Mexico, area. When their search turned up nothing, they knew they had found their niche. Cashing in on Heather's background as a physical education teacher, they invested their life savings in opening a Cuts Fitness for Menfranchise, and got ready for a workout. Says Heather, "We threw everything we had in the pot and went for it."

While Mitch focused on getting the location they had leased ready for business, Heather worked on getting the Cuts Fitness name out into the community. She joined the local chamber of commerce, attended health fairs and organized a successful pre-registration week, which attracted 32 members before the doors had even opened in August 2004. Their facility now features eight hydraulic and eight cardio stations, an on-site personal trainer and a "wall of fame" spot-lighting members' accomplishments.

The Naros celebrated the end of 2004 and their first five months in business with 184 members, and they'll likely be celebrating again this year, as 2005 sales are projected to hit nearly $100,000. Says Heather, "This whole fitness craze has really taken off, and I think we're on the cusp of something really big."

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm