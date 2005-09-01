What's New 09/05

Power napping is the latest stage of sleep.
This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Despite the well-documented benefits of sleep, more time-pressed people are feeling the heavy-eyelid, low-energy effects of sleep deprivation. Good news: New York City-based MetroNaps is working overtime to provide pods specially designed for that oh-so-tempting, 20-minute midday nap. And since the company began offering franchises this year, entrepreneurs can now get in on the relaxation by selling memberships and even the pods themselves, or operating single pods at public hot spots. Best of all, this franchise may even require some sleeping on the job.

