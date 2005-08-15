August 15, 2005 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The eBay Day Small Business Tour will bring experts from eBay and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to cities across the country to teach customers how to buy, sell, ship and grow their business online. The events provide hands-on training, resources and small-business specialists from eBay, USPS and Entrepreneur magazine.

Highlights of the tour include:

The "Sell It. Ship It. Bus," which offers attendees educational seminars inside a high-tech, renovated school bus that focus on how to use eBay and the USPS for small business with a special presentation by Entrepreneur magazine. Participants will receive a free booklet titled "Entrepreneur's 101 Tips for Starting and Growing your Business on eBay." The "Home Office Lab," which is a traveling, working office that allows experienced eBay users to have a one-on-one consultation with an eBay small-business expert on how to scale and build an eBay business. "eBay Days Training" sessions offered inside the post office that provide tips from a local eBay Education Specialist and a hands-on demonstration of how to use eBay and the USPS, from listing items to sell on eBay to printing labels. Attendees of this session are welcome to bring in an item to list on eBay to sell. Seating is limited, so please pre-register at the eBay Days Post Office location. Postal Service Products and Expertise session, which offers small-business owners the opportunity to learn how to package a product, insure it, label it and even have a letter carrier come to your door to make the process of selling and shipping quick, easy and convenient.

Tour attendees interested in learning more about eBay can also choose to participate in eBay University, with an in-depth educational session taking place in select tour cities. With three educational tracks--"eBay for Business"(presented by Entrepreneur magazine), "Selling Basics" and "Beyond the Basics"--current and soon-to-be eBay users can learn everything from determining pricing and creating and managing listings to starting an online business, tax tips, best practices, shipping options and tips for online safety and marketing.

Check out the tour dates still remaining:

Miami

eBay Days

Wednesday, September 14, 2005

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

South Florida P&DC

16000 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33082

eBay Days

Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16, 2005

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Miami P&DC

2200 NW 72nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33152

eBay University

Saturday, September 17, 2005

9:00 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Miami

400 SE 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33131

To register for any eBay Day seminar, go to http://usps.com/ebayday. All eBay/USPS eBay Day educational sessions are free.

To register for any Saturday eBay University session, call (781) 821-6734 or go to http://www.ebay.com/university. The eBay University registration fee is $59. Attendees who register by the Friday before their chosen event may bring a friend for free.