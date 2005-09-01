Resources 09/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

MARTINDALES'S CALCULATORS ON-LINE CENTER

This site houses an impressive number of calculators-more than 20,000 at press time. These calculators can compute just about every conceivable measurement imaginable, from blackjack odds to the position of the sun. No matter what your business, this site will most likely be able to crunch your data. The hardest part is calculating when to leave.

TELL-A-FRIEND WIZARD

Viral marketing, including those "tell a friend" buttons found on product pages and articles throughout the web, is increasingly important in getting your product recognized. Tell-a-Friend Wizard makes it easy to add those customized buttons to your site so visitors can spread the word about your product or service. More important, Tell-a-Friend Wizard offers real-time statistics so you know which pages are getting the most referrals. Pricing starts at $5.95 per month.

ZOOMINFO

Find personnel contact information through this people-summarization search engine. Type an individual's name along with his or her business, and results appear with titles, employment history and contact information-for free. ZoomInfo also offers a premium search option, which allows you to narrow the search by geographic location, title and even education level, for $99 per year.

MEETINGBRIDGE

Take care of your teleconferencing, web-conferencing and webinar needs all in one place-MeetingBridge. No reservations are required, and once you establish a dial-in number and entry code, it's yours forever. Web conferencing starts at 12 cents per minute; teleconferencing starts at 15 cents per minute (29 cents per minute with operation assistance); and webinar tools and registration are free.

QUICKSEEK

QuickSeek is an online directory that lists more than 16 million businesses in its database, delivering essential business information such as operating hours, business descriptions, e-mail addresses, directions and links to corporate websites. QuickSeek offers preferred listings for businesses at $99 per year, which includes a full-page design with graphics, photos and images.