It Figures 09/05

Hispanic consumers, unhealthy entrepreneurs and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In 2006, small and midsize businesses are expected to account for

24% of

all spending on software, hardware and other technology worldwide.
Statistic Source: Gartner analyst Mika Krammer

1 in 2

new Americans since 2000 is Hispanic.
Statistic Source: U.S. Census Bureau

70% of

entrepreneurs feel their businesses are adversely affecting their health or personal lives.
Statistic Source: MYOB UK

44% of

low-income consumers are cutting spending because of gas prices; only

18% of

the affluent are.
Statistic Source: "The PULSE Report"

26%

of affluent Americans plan to start a business after they retire.
Statistic Source: "U.S. Trust Survey of Affluent Americans"

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market