It Figures 09/05
Hispanic consumers, unhealthy entrepreneurs and more
1 min read
This story appears in the September 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
In 2006, small and midsize businesses are expected to account for
24% ofall spending on software, hardware and other technology worldwide.
Statistic Source: Gartner analyst Mika Krammer
1 in 2new Americans since 2000 is Hispanic.
Statistic Source: U.S. Census Bureau
70% ofentrepreneurs feel their businesses are adversely affecting their health or personal lives.
Statistic Source: MYOB UK
44% oflow-income consumers are cutting spending because of gas prices; only
18% ofthe affluent are.
Statistic Source: "The PULSE Report"
26%of affluent Americans plan to start a business after they retire.
Statistic Source: "U.S. Trust Survey of Affluent Americans"