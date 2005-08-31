Advanced eBay Applications

Take your business to a higher level with these advanced applications.

There comes a time in your eBay life when the basics just aren't enough. You need to move on up in the listing software world and seek out more powerful programs. Power-Sellers and sellers with large inventories or a high volume of listings can turn to more advanced applications like Infopia and eBay's Selling Manager Pro. There are tons of vendors out there, so feel free to compare and contrast services and costs.

All in all, the following are some very powerful programs that are designed to take your business to the next level. Some can even integrate with and boost your overall e-commerce plan. Most of these programs are web-based, so you don't have to worry about downloading and maintaining lots of software on your computer. At this level, look for strong customer service, and take the opportunity to exercise free trials when they're available.

eBay's Selling Manager Pro: This application ups the ante from the basic edition of the program. You get inventory management, listing statistics, an automated feedback tool, monthly sales reports and a listing designer. The bulk and automation features can save you time and help you keep a handle on everything from sending invoices to dealing with unpaid items. Since it comes directly from eBay, you can expect tight integration with the site. The cost is a very affordable $15.99 per month.

Infopia: For small and midsize businesses, this program offers a comprehensive e-commerce solution with tight eBay integration. Some of the innovative features available include order customization and trade-in capabilities. Infopia's service is one of the priciest, but also the most comprehensive, as it can extend beyond eBay to other facets of your business. Starting at about $5,000, it includes full-service installation and a comprehensive online marketing program. When you're looking to take your e-commerce business to the next level, this sort of solution is worth checking into.

Zoovy Auction Seller Edition: This application comes with quite a few automated capabilities, including eBay checkout, Powerlisting, PayPal integration, and order status e-mails and tracking numbers. It also throws in a bulk listing service, counters and customizable templates for good measure. The image-hosting component comes with handy editing and resizing tools. Integration with FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service can help take the headaches out of shipping and get your packages out the door faster. You can take Zoovy for a free two-week test drive to try it out, after which it costs $49.95 per month.