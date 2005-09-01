Entrepreneurs

Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help

Here is a list of relief organizations that you can assist with donations.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We here at Entrepreneur.com are deeply saddened for the victims of Hurricane Katrina. The best way to help out is to donate money to relief organizations. We've compiled the following list to help you do so. It is by no means exhaustive, and you can find more ways to help on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

6 Smart Money Moves to Make Right Now as a Business Owner

Entrepreneurs

A Venture Capitalist Shares 6 Ways Startups Can Prepare for the Unexpected

Entrepreneurs

Tech CEO Ross Andrew Paquette Read His First Book This Year. Here's Why.