Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help
Here is a list of relief organizations that you can assist with donations.
We here at Entrepreneur.com are deeply saddened for the victims of Hurricane Katrina. The best way to help out is to donate money to relief organizations. We've compiled the following list to help you do so. It is by no means exhaustive, and you can find more ways to help on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.
- The American Red Cross(The American Red Cross website has been incredibly busy. If you have trouble accessing it, you can also donate to the Red Cross through Amazon.com.)
- The Salvation Army
- Samaritan's Purse
- Habitat for Humanity
- The Humane Society
- Feed the Children
- Mercy Corps
- AmeriCares
- Soldiers' Angels Katrina Relief Fund(This is a relief fund for soldiers in Iraq whose families are victims of the hurricane.)
- American's Second Harvest
- World Vision
- Humane Society
- Armed Forces Retirement Home(The Gulfport, Mississippi, Armed Forces Retirement Home was severely damaged and more than 400 elderly residents had to be moved to Washington, DC. A list of needed personal items is on this site.)
- Search Dog Foundation
- Hurricane Housing(This site is matching people who can offer free shelter to those left homeless by the hurricane.)