Resources 10/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

October 1, 2005 2 min read

This story appears in the October 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A9.com

This Amazon.com search subsidiary offers a fresh take on searching, featuring Yellow Pages with a click-to-call feature, customer reviews, personalized recommendations and Blockview, a new technology that let you view images of a queried storefront and its surroundings. A9.com also offers OpenSearch, which allows content providers to publish their search results for syndication; local search; wikipedia search; reference search; and book search.

The Franchise Management Certificate Program seminar

The Franchise Center of the College of Business Administration at the University of Texas, El Paso, is offering a 13-session seminar October 20-22 at the Camino Real Hotel in El Paso. The application deadline is October 17, and sessions begin daily at 8 a.m. Tuition, including all instructional materials, is $825 before October 12 and $900 after that.

Onvia Business Builder

Onvia Business Builder offers a subscription database and tools and delivers in-depth, comprehensive business-to-government intelligence. The database is updated daily, providing subscribers with access to over 2 million procurement records across 55,500 agencies representing 194,000 buyers for easy-to-manage sales leads. Subscriptions start at $795 per year.

PPCBidTracker.com

This keyword bid management system automatically tracks and updates bids at Ah-Ha, FindWhat, Google, Kanoodle, Overture, Searchfeed and many more. Bids can be programmed to go lower during specified times of the day, and keywords can be categorized for easy management. A free 14-day trial is available.

goWholesale

This wholesale search portal for buyers and sellers of goods and services offers a variety of paid and unpaid content, including pay-per-click advertising, wholesale online auctions, free classifieds, blogs and even small-business news. GoWholesale also offers a free toolbar download for Microsoft Internet Explorer.

SE Tools

Search engine optimization is essential in today's competitive online environment. SE Tools provides a free suite of tools to show you just how search engines see your website. Check for keyword ranking, bloated pages, broken links, how your Flash site is indexed by the major search engines and more.